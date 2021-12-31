Church transforms half of building into 'Cove Shelter' for homeless during winter months

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A Transylvania County church is taking steps to provide those in need with basic shelter this winter.

Cove Church has turned half of its building space into "Cove Shelter."

It has a laundry area and a kitchen, and a bathroom with a shower is under construction.

Last year, the church operated as a shelter during Code Purple nights.

This year, leaders say there's a need for a shelter during winter months.

"Truthfully, we’re all a lot closer to homelessness than we could ever imagine, and I think that’s revealed itself to me and it’s not to scare us," said Brad Snipes, pastor of Cove Church. "It honestly should call us to want to help, to reach out, because it could be us, and I hope somebody has a door open for me if that were to happen. That’s really what drives us."

The shelter currently has 14 beds in the main area, with a separate room if a family with children needs space.

It's open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day through the end of March.