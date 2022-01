The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be hard-pressed to keep all of their players and re-sign goaltender Jack Campbell. Campbell is having an incredible season, is a pending UFA and the Maple Leafs will have to fork out good money to keep him, even if he elects to take a team-friendly discount to stick around. As such, not everyone currently on the roster will be with the team next season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO