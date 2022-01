If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. For a book that’s extolling digital sales and marketing, Winning Digital Customers: The Antidote to Irrelevance by Howard TIersky makes a bold impression as a hardcover book. It arrived at my home in a hard box that looked exactly like the book that was inside. Then, of course, there was the book. Along with the book was a full-color printed bookmark and a note from the author.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO