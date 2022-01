TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — A Lake County man was arrested and charged in a double shooting earlier this month in Tiptonville that left one man dead and another person injured. The TBI said in a press release the agency joined Tiptonville police in investigating a double shooting at a home on Cherry Street in Tiptonville, in which one person, Jerry Yates, 57, was murdered. Another person was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

TIPTONVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO