We’re reaching out today with additional public health guidance in response to the latest COVID-19 data nationally, in the local community and on campus. As Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) has reported, there are now nearly 150 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Dane County. This includes samples collected on campus over the past week. This shows that the omicron variant is spreading very rapidly on and off campus, as in other parts of the country and globe. According to the CDC, omicron is already the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S., comprising more than 73 percent of new cases. (Note that on 12/28/21, the CDC revised its estimate downward for the week ending 12/18, saying that nationwide prevalence was around 23 percent.)

MADISON, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO