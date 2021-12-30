ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Cardinals Thursday injury report: TE Antony Auclair did not practice with illness

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrKem_0dZd7WtA00

The Houston Texans released their second injury report for Week 17 as they gear up to take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Tight end Antony Auclair was added to the injury report as he did not practice with an illness.

Cornerback Jimmy Moreland (illness) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) did not practice.

The Texans had seven players limited in defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), safety A.J. Moore (illness), center Justin Britt (knee), receiver Chris Conley (knee), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot), linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), and defensive end Jordan Jenkins (knee).

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice again with a right thumb injury.

For more information on the 49ers’ injury report, check out the Niners Wire.

49erswebzone

Trey Lance discusses ‘heated’ conversations with Fred Warner that led to 49ers rookie’s improvement

Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner revealed that he had to step in during practices this season and offer some advice to rookie quarterback Trey Lance. Lance, leading the scout team, was so focused on not making a mistake that he wasn't giving the defense the looks they needed. Unfortunately, the 21-year-old also wasn't learning from his mistakes because of his overcautious approach.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release injury report vs. Arizona Cardinals

Both the Cardinals and Cowboys are locked into the playoffs. However, seeding and more is at stake on Sunday for both teams. The Cardinals still have a shot at the AFC West. While the Cowboys have already locked up the NFC East, the No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for Dallas. Both teams have a lot to play for on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Cardinals Game Today: Cardinals vs. Cowboys injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

Still fighting for the NFC West crown, the Arizona Cardinals will attempt to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It’s been almost a month since we last saw the Arizona Cardinals leave the field with a victory. The Cardinals have failed to get a win in their last three games and their standing in the NFC playoff picture has continued to fall with each loss.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from the Texans' disappointing 23-7 loss to the 49ers

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans did not have a happy new year on Sunday, as a result of a 23-7 Week 17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. With the loss, the Texans’ two-game win streak came to an end, as rookie quarterback Davis Mills fell to 2-9 as the Texans’ starting quarterback, as he completed 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 163 yards, to go along with one passing touchdown and an interception.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC playoff scenario: 49ers defeat Texans as Eagles await Packers-Vikings outcome

The Eagles are playoff from a technical standpoint, but it won’t be official until after the Packers are able to defeat the Vikings on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. 49ers star rookie Trey Lance threw two touchdown passes in the second half of his second career start, and San Francisco 49ers stayed alive in the playoff hunt with a 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
