2021 in review: The faces of COVID

The Secretary of State for Education said face-to-face teaching will continue and reman “the norm” as he outlined a series of Covid measures for schools.Nadhim Zahawi said secondary pupils will have to wear masks in classrooms and be able to access on-site coronavirus tests at school.A further 7,000 air purifiers are promised, to add to the 1,000 already announced, alongside 350,000 CO2 monitors.He has also called upon former and retired teachers to return so bring additional support with a “Blitz” spirit.Meanwhile, 12 to 15-year-olds are being encouraged to get fully vaccinated with two jabs and 16 and 17-year-old are now...

EDUCATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO