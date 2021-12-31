ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans activate guard Nate Davis

 3 days ago

The Tennessee Titans activated starting right guard Nate Davis Thursday just five days after he went on the Reserve-Covid List.

Davis was placed on the list Christmas day, but cleared protocol in time to get back on the practice field as the Titans prepare for the Miami Dolphins.

Davis has started 12 games this season after miss three due to concussion issues. He is in his third season out of Charlotte and has 40 career starts.

Starting left tackle Taylor Lewan cleared protocol Wednesday giving the Titans all five starting linemen for the first time in weeks.

The Titans still have several starters who have to clear protocol before Sunday with WR Julio Jones, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, LB Bud Dupree, DB Buster Skrine and LB Jayon Brown all still on the Covid List.

