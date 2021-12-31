it’s a floppy driver! its a parallel port! it’s an irda transceiver! its the LPC47B272 100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface!

We are gonna be flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys so what we really need to get made is a ‘flooper’ – ok so we just made that up but basically something that will let us connect to either types (or adapt between the two) while performing a level shifting so we can use our fast 3V logic chips. here’s a rough draft, with one 74AHCT245 logic shifter in and one shifter out. for the open drains, we’ll just pull them up with 2.2K resistors. while working on projects we often sketch out pcbs for fast turn, as needed – this will turn into some other board in the end most likely, but it’s published over at https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy_PCB under an Unlicense while we wait for PCBs to arrive … hopefully by then the software will be done 🙂

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO