Computers

say hello to the super duper floppy flooper

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are gonna be flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys so what we really need to get made is a ‘flooper’ – ok so we just made that up but basically something that will let us connect to either types (or adapt between the two) while performing a level...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

