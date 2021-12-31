New Year’s Eve Fireworks Return To Delaware River Waterfront As Organizers Key On COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a while since we’ve seen this sight on New Year’s Eve. For the first time in two years, the city of Philadelphia will ring in the new year with its spectacular fireworks shows.

But Friday’s celebration comes amid a sweeping surge in new COVID-19 cases around our region.

Ringing in 2022 on the Delaware River Waterfront. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks will light up the night sky.

“It’s been so long since we have had fireworks on New Year’s Eve,” said Jarreau Freeman with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

While there are plenty of other festivities on tap for partygoers and sightseers, organizers are working endlessly to make sure everyone is safe as COVID cases surge in the tri-state area.

They are using the outdoors to their advantage.

“We will have our staff on site. We are working with the city and police to make sure things are safe and comfortable for everyone. It’s really a great location if you just want to be outdoors, not be amongst tons of crowds and enjoy the festivities, see the fireworks,” Freeman said.

Other safety measures include deep-cleaning of public spaces, hand sanitizing locations, monitoring capacity, and requiring staff to wear protective equipment.

Jack Rudd has been coming to Penns Landing for 10 to 12 years.

“My daughters were younger we’d bring them skating. It’s a great place for the holidays. We stay for the new year, we do the Mummers Parade,” Rudd said.

“We are probably just going to chill at the house watch the countdown,” one woman said.

Others are skating into 2022 with a New Year’s resolution.

“Be more nice and help out the family a little bit more,” a child said.

There will be a firework show at 6 p.m. and midnight and then on New Year’s Day there will another one at 6 p.m.