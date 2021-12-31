ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Return To Delaware River Waterfront As Organizers Key On COVID Safety

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2Yfi_0dZd6nuQ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a while since we’ve seen this sight on New Year’s Eve. For the first time in two years, the city of Philadelphia will ring in the new year with its spectacular fireworks shows.

But Friday’s celebration comes amid a sweeping surge in new COVID-19 cases around our region.

Ringing in 2022 on the Delaware River Waterfront. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks will light up the night sky.

“It’s been so long since we have had fireworks on New Year’s Eve,” said Jarreau Freeman with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation.

While there are plenty of other festivities on tap for partygoers and sightseers, organizers are working endlessly to make sure everyone is safe as COVID cases surge in the tri-state area.

They are using the outdoors to their advantage.

“We will have our staff on site. We are working with the city and police to make sure things are safe and comfortable for everyone. It’s really a great location if you just want to be outdoors, not be amongst tons of crowds and enjoy the festivities, see the fireworks,” Freeman said.

Other safety measures include deep-cleaning of public spaces, hand sanitizing locations, monitoring capacity, and requiring staff to wear protective equipment.

Jack Rudd has been coming to Penns Landing for 10 to 12 years.

“My daughters were younger we’d bring them skating. It’s a great place for the holidays. We stay for the new year, we do the Mummers Parade,” Rudd said.

“We are probably just going to chill at the house watch the countdown,” one woman said.

Others are skating into 2022 with a New Year’s resolution.

“Be more nice and help out the family a little bit more,” a child said.

There will be a firework show at 6 p.m. and midnight and then on New Year’s Day there will another one at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Mummers Parade Returns To Philadelphia After Being Cancelled Due To Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today’s the day.  The Mummers Parade will march through the city for the first time in two years on Sunday.  The parade was canceled last year due to COVID and this year it was postponed for one day due to weather.  Eyewitness News went behind the scenes at one of their practices and it definitely looks like it will be a show.   #HappyNewYear first live report from the #mummersparade Welcome back mummers after 2 years! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/niBttZ7L5G — Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) January 2, 2022 We are expected to see performances from each mummers division. That includes the Comics and Wench Brigades, the String Bands, and the Fancy Brigades.   It’s easy to get wrapped up in these performances but let’s not forget this is a competition amongst the clubs and they walk away with bragging rights.   Before we get to the performances, the parade kicks off at 9 a.m. until around 6 p.m. Some of the viewing areas to check out are at: North 15th and Market Streets  Broad and Sansom Streets  Broad and Pine Streets  Broad and Carpenter Streets If you are attending the parade, you are still required to wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mummers Parade 2022: Everything You Need To Know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Year’s Day in 2022 in Philadelphia will look a little more normal with the return of the Mummers Parade. The parade was canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The 2022 event will take place Sunday, Jan. 2 due to rain. The last city-sanctioned parade took place in 2020 before the pandemic started.  With the Mummers Parade returning to Broad Street, CBS3 put together a guide below for everything you need to know about the parade if you plan on going or live in the surrounding areas. What is the Mummers Parade? The Mummers Parade is the oldest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For New Jersey Shore, Parts Of Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an early winter snow deficit, part of the Philadelphia area will see their first accumulation of snow on Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the New Jersey Shore and central and southern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and Delaware counties and for our near-by New Jersey suburbs and northern Delaware from 4am until 4pm Monday. Save for flurries or a passing snow shower areas far north and west will be left out of this event. A wintry mix will overspread the I-95 corridor and...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Mummers Parade Pushed To Sunday Due To Rain In Forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday’s rain is washing the Mummers Parade away for New Year’s Day. It’s now being postponed until Sunday. It’s been 730 days since the last Mummers Parade was held on Jan. 1, 2020. There was no Mummers Parade last year because of the pandemic. Now, the mummers and everyone who loves to watch them perform will have to wait a little bit longer. “It’s a disappointment but it’s for the right reason,” said Harry Brown Jr. with the Quaker City String Band. The mummers won’t be strutting down Broad Street on New Year’s Day like they did in 2019 because...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Coronavirus
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Hospitals Across Philadelphia Region Welcome First Babies Of 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year just got a bit cuter with the Philadelphia region welcoming the first babies of 2022! Various hospitals across the area announced the timely bundles of joy. Penn Medical said two babies made their debuts in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Liam was born at 12:13 a.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Anwaar was welcomed at 2:55 a.m. at Pennsylvania Hospital. Virtua Voorhees Hospital said little Raegan Jean was born at 3:51 a.m., weighing eight pounds and three ounces. She is also 21.5 inches long. Over at Main Line Health, baby boy Aladar became the first 2022 baby at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Parents and Aladar are doing very well, the hospital said. Wishing all these families are wonderful and healthy new year!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Issues State Of Emergency For Select Counties Ahead Of Winter Storm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has issued a state of emergency for five counties ahead of the large snow system moving through the area early Sunday morning. Gov. Murphy said the state of emergency is for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties. That will last from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday. Those counties are currently under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service. “The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” Governor Murphy said. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.” The storm may also bring coastal flooding and sustained high winds. Watch the latest forecast below.
BURLINGTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Burlington County Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees To Start New Year

WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — The Burlington County Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees to ring in the New Year. The shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westampton has several pets looking to start 2022 with a loving family. As an incentive, the shelter is waiving all adoption fees for adult dogs and cats for the month of January. All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered and receive up-to-date vaccinations.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Several Philadelphia Bars, Restaurants Shutting Down During Busy New Year’s Holiday Due To COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we count down to 2022, we’re also counting a record number of COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant. In Philadelphia, celebrating safely means tough choices for bars and restaurants. The Department of Health says Philadelphia is averaging nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day. This surge is impacting restaurants during one of their busiest times of the year. With only one day left until the new year, many Philadelphians are enjoying these last days by dining in at their favorite restaurants; many of which have begun shutting down and making tough calls, thanks to a spike...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Covid#Penns Landing
CBS Philly

New Jersey, Delaware Both Increasing Minimum Wage In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) —  The New Year is bringing bigger paychecks for some people in our area.  New Jersey’s minimum wage will increase by one dollar to $13 per hour Saturday. In Delaware, the minimum wage is about to increase from $9.25 an hour to $10.50 an hour. Both states plan to eventually phase in a $15 dollar-an-hour minimum wage in the coming years.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Area Residents Wait In Long Lines For COVID-19 Tests As Cases Rise In Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lines for COVID tests are long in our region, and supplies are falling short. New Jersey sets a new single-day record of confirmed cases with 20,000 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania also reached a new daily high with 17,000 new cases Tuesday, including 2,6oo in Philadelphia. The city health department says the number of COVID-19 cases is higher than its ever been and we’re not at the peak of this wave just yet. Meanwhile, the demand for testing is at a high. “A lot of our family ended up getting sick over Christmas,” Port Richmond resident Kimberly Ball said. A health department spokesperson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Plans To Resume In-Person Learning Tuesday Despite COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools around the area have made various different decisions about how to return after the holiday break. The School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on Tuesday despite the current COVID surge. The school district says it has been consulting with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and they all agree students will be better off in school. The district says a prolonged pause of in-person learning has serious consequences for children and families. Given the current surge, officials don’t believe a two-week pause would have an impact. They add school settings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Will Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination To Eat Inside Restaurants Starting Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  New COVID-19 restrictions start in Philadelphia next week. Starting in a week, everyone will have to show proof of vaccination to eat inside. The rule also applies to arenas and movie theaters. There is a two-week grace period where businesses can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours. But after Jan. 17., only vaccinations will be allowed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree And Turn It Into A Snack For Goats In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re looking for a place to get rid of your Christmas tree, some goats would love to turn it into a snack. The Philly Goat Project is holding its fourth annual Tree-Cycling fundraiser next month. All you have to do is bring your tree to the Farm at Awbury in Germantown on Jan. 8 or 22. Then the goats will eat the trees or they’ll be turned into wood chips to cover trails and gardens around Philadelphia. The group suggests a $20 donation per tree.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Toll Hikes On New Jersey, Pennsylvania Turnpikes And More Take Effect This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year is bringing some new toll hikes for drivers in our region. It’s going to cost you 5% more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The toll hike takes effect Sunday. You have to pay more whether you use E-ZPass or toll by plate, but E-ZPass customers do get a discount. Driving in New Jersey will also get more expensive. A 3% toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway all go into effect on Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

School Districts Throughout Philadelphia Region Grappling With Whether To Bring Students Back As COVID Cases Explode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases rise and concerns over a post-holiday surge continue, several school districts across our region have a tough decision to make before classes start back up: Revert back to remote learning or return to classes in-person. With COVID cases exploding throughout the region, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, school districts are grappling with whether to return students to in-person learning after the holiday break. The Garnet Valley School District in Delaware County will be returning students to the classroom next week but will be monitoring cases in the area very closely. “Clearly we’re not going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued In Delaware To Help Crowded Hospitals As COVID Surges

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is sounding the alarm as COVID cases surge. A state of emergency has been issued in Delaware. Gov. Carney says the hope is to alleviate the strain on crowded hospitals. The current trajectory of COVID cases and hospitalizations is what has Carney and health officials in Delaware worried as we usher in the new year. “I’ll be declaring a state of emergency effective this coming Monday on Jan. 3,” Carney said. As is the case elsewhere in the country and throughout the Delaware Valley, the First State is also dealing with an increase in testing, positive COVID...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Cars Line Up As Far As Eye Can See For COVID-19 Tests In South Jersey Ahead Of New Year Holiday

CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — There are long lines and long waits for COVID-19 testing across our region. It comes as case numbers skyrocket. People have been in line for up to four hours in Clayton, waiting to make sure they get tested ahead of the new year. Car after car, as far as the eyes can see, lined up in Clayton to receive rapid COVID-19 tests Tuesday. “I had some symptoms, some cold symptoms so I wanted to come out and get tested,” Sicklerville resident Sheila Cooper said. Like Cooper, the entire Thompson household is also getting tested. Dad’s home test turned up positive....
CLAYTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Jeff Guaracino, President, CEO Of Visit Philadelphia, Dies After Battle With Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia tourism community is mourning the loss of Jeff Guaracino, the president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. He passed away Tuesday night after a battle with cancer, but leaves behind a tremendous legacy for the city of Philadelphia. Tributes are pouring in from all across the Philadelphia region for Jeff Guaracino. The 48-year-old CEO of Visit Philadelphia passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer. The tourism leader worked passionately to boost Philly’s economy by attracting tourists to the region. Even in the midst of a pandemic, he oversaw campaigns to rebuild a struggling hospitality industry. In a statement,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy