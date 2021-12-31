ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh, what a year 2021 was for area sports

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile 2020 justifiably was the wildest year on The Wilson Times...

Area Calendar, Jan. 3-4

Monday, January 3 No events scheduled. Tuesday, January 4 College Men's Basketball Erskine at Barto...
ENCAOA to hold NCHSAA softball clinics

The Eastern North Carolina Athletic Officials Association will hold a seven-week series of North Car...
Football dominates top 10 online sports stories for 2021

Football, especially that played by Hunt High, was most popular with the readers on wilsontimes.com ...
Remember your past, not just 2021

Do you remember the New Year's fear of 2000 as 1999 came crashing to an end? Can you compare that fe...
Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heel...
Analysis: Expanded CFP gives more players reward worth risk

Turning more bowls into playoff games would give more players a worthy reward for risking millions i...
Bengals beat Chiefs 34-31, stop KC 8-game winning streak

CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals ...
Mining Journal

Chamber Chat: Oh Magic 8 Ball, what will the New Year bring?

There’s always been the analogy that if businesses only had a crystal ball to see into the future things would be so much easier. A year after the infamous close of 2020 nobody could have predicted the challenges businesses would have to overcome in 2021. Recently, I played an...
NBA

