ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Local restaurants and hospitals adjust to changes in CDC quarantine guidelines

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afYBl_0dZd6U5V00

DES MOINES, IOWA – Different types of businesses are figuring out how they will implement new guidance from the Center for Disease Control , shrinking the numbers of quarantine days from ten to five for asymptomatic people.

The Iowa Restaurant Association said that most businesses in the association should benefit from the change, especially with what they say are lingering pandemic-related staffing shortages.

“That is how we are looking at it right now,” said Iowa Restaurant Association CEO Jessica Dunker. “If someone is asymptomatic, has been exposed, has waited the 5 days and has tested negative, that seems like a reasonable timeframe to allow people to come back to work.”

Exile Brewing owner R.J. Tursi believes the new guidance will help his brewery for those reasons. He said the brewery has been short-staffed for the past nine months now, and this adjustment will lighten the load for his employees.

“We definitely have situations where someone has COVID occasionally, and we had to figure out how to schedule with that person out for ten days,” said Exile Brewing owner R.J. Tursi. “With the new guidelines, it is now only half of the challenge.”

Hospital systems in the Des Moines metro are still waiting deciding if they will use the new CDC guidance. UnityPoint Health tells WHO 13 that they are working on the matter internally and waiting to make a decision if they will apply this change.

In a statement, MercyOne said:

“MercyOne will implement the updated interim guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Managing Healthcare Personnel with SARS-CoV-2 Infection or Exposure to SARS-CoV-2, which has also been endorsed by the Infectious Diseases Society America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. These approaches are important to ensure we have the necessary health care workforce to respond to the growing Omicron surge.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

59 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. While overall hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday 16 children under the […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

California calls for stricter COVID isolation for infected people amid omicron surge

With California’s coronavirus surge worsening, the state has issued new recommendations for when people infected with the virus can end their isolation, guidance that is stricter than what was made earlier this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California is now recommending that asymptomatic, coronavirus-infected people can exit isolation on the fifth day after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Food Drink#Exile Brewing#Covid#Unitypoint Health#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
Wbaltv.com

AACPS updates quarantine guidelines following CDC guidance

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County School district is updating its quarantine guidelines in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The school district's superintendent sent a letter to families...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nashville News Hub

Family blames unvaccinated COVID-19 patients for the death of their loved one who died after waiting weeks for a hospital bed

According to reports, the 78-year-old retired school superintendent was reportedly diagnosed with sepsis in November and hoped to get treatment before the holidays. But, unfortunately, as COVID-19 cases around the country surged, finding a hospital bed at a large medical facility in Iowa became difficult for the man. The 78-year-old...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses React To CDC Easing Quarantine Guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday. The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon. With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life. The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 Cases Spike In Chicago And Beyond As CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines; CPS Wants Students To Take COVID Tests Before Returning

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging across Illinois and the nation, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new rules for quarantine. The CDC announced Monday that it is shortening the recommended times people should isolate when they have tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms.
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

Local Experts React to Updated CDC Coronavirus Guidelines

Local leaders are reacting to the updated coronavirus guidelines that could mean shorter time in isolation and quarantine for some. According to the CDC's newest recommendation that came out Monday, people who test positive for the coronavirus and are asymptomatic should spend five days in isolation followed by five days of strict masking. Unvaccinated and unboosted people exposed to the virus should quarantine for five days followed by five days of masking. People that are boosted and within six months of completing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or within two months of completing the Johnson&Johnson only need to mask for 10 days without quarantining.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WHO 13

WHO 13

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy