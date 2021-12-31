SLIDE SHOW: Lady Toppers win 98-88 over Southern Miss

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall women’s basketball team won its fourth-straight game and begins Conference USA play 2-0 after a 72-55 win over Southern Miss on Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center. It was the Herd’s fifth-straight game holding its opponent to under 60 points, the longest streak since five-in-a-row in the 2011-12 season. The Thundering Herd improved to 7-4 overall and start 2-0 in conference for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Golden Eagles fall to 8-5 and start league play 0-2. “Obviously it’s good to be off to a 2-0 start (in conference play),” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “I think you definitely saw a lot of fight and aggressiveness from our team early in the game. We had a really good defensive first half and did a nice job with what our plan was. We executed that pretty well.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO