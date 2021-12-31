Police: Metro bus, vehicle collide on Whitney Way at Beltline; no injuries reported

MADISON, Wis. — A Metro bus and a vehicle collided on Whitney Way at the Beltline Thursday night, knocking down a street lamp, police said.

The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. In an incident report, police said the bus was heading south on Whitney Way facing a green light when a northbound vehicle turned through a red light to get onto the Beltline.

No one was injured in the crash, but police said the driver of the vehicle received several citations.

Officers directed traffic at the intersection for roughly two hours.

