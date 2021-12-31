ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wilson’s dunk and block help SDSU outlast NDSU

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLyuY_0dZd5yKy00

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU)—South Dakota State fought through foul trouble to win a physical conference game against North Dakota State on Thursday night, winning 90-86 in Scheels Center.

Five Jackrabbits finished in double figures, led by Baylor Scheierman’s 22 points and seven rebounds. Luke Appel scored a career-high 20 points and Douglas Wilson finished with 14. Matt Mims had 13 points on the night, highlighted by perfect 3-of-3 shooting from behind the arc and Zeke Mayo had 11.

SDSU (12-4, 3-0 Summit League) shot 60.3 percent from the field and 76.5 percent from the free throw line. The Jackrabbits had 33 points off the bench and finished with 52 points in the paint.

NDSU was led by Sam Griesel, who had 25 points on the night, and Rocky Kreuser, who finished with 17.

The first half started off slow for the Jacks, as NDSU (9-5, 1-1 Summit League) made their first four 3-point shot attempts and jumped out to an 18-8 lead. SDSU cut down the margin and soon took the lead 32-30 at the 5:40 mark, which was a lead they would never lose.

A 11-0 run by the Jacks, led by eight points from Appel, helped increase the lead for SDSU, who took a 48-37 lead into the locker room.

Despite foul trouble, Jackrabbit dominance continued into the second half, as SDSU made their first nine shot attempts and soon led by 20 at the 13:39 mark. But then NDSU came climbing back, trading baskets with SDSU and putting together scoring runs that minimized the lead.

After plenty of back-and-forth, SDSU and NDSU became tied with 41 seconds left in the half on a second-chance layup from Kreuser. Wilson then received the inbound with six seconds on the shot clock before rocking the rim with an emphatic dunk and taking the lead.

The win was solidified on a block by Wilson and two game-ending free throws from Matt Mims .

Game Notes:

  • Scheierman turned in his second 20-point game in a row and seventh of his career
  • All seven of Scheierman’s rebounds came on the defensive end
  • Appel scored a career-high 20 points
  • Wilson currently has 1,093 career points at SDSU, placing him in 35 th on the all-time scoring list

Up Next: The upcoming matchup against North Dakota has been canceled in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. SDSU will face off against South Dakota on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. in Frost Arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

USD Women glide past NDSU 65-38 for 9th straight victory

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb dropped 27 points in the Coyotes’ 65-38 win over North Dakota State on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (11-4, 4-0 Summit) tallied its ninth-straight win and moved to 3-0 in games played on New Year’s Day. “Our young ladies found […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU women improve to 8-7 with 72-54 win over North Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State overcame a cold first half to roll past North Dakota 72-54 Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena and move to 4-0 in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits shot 54 percent from the field in the second half and led by as many as 25 points in the win. The […]
BROOKINGS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdsu#Outlast#Ndsu#Jackrabbits#Kreuser#Sdsu 88#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

After Summit League removes forfeits from COVID-19 policy change, USD, SDSU games at North Dakota are canceled

UPDATED: 4:42 p.m. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teams unable to play in a scheduled game because of COVID-19 cases will not have to take forfeits, the Summit League announced on Tuesday.  In a news release hours after the policy change, South Dakota State announced its men’s basketball game at North Dakota, scheduled for Saturday […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Hammon finalizing deal to coach WNBA’s Aces

Becky Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. The Rapid City, South Dakota native is expected to be the highest paid coach in […]
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND

De Smet’s Kalen Garry commits to South Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago, several power house high school programs came to Sioux Falls to play at the Sanford Pentagon. Dream City Christian, a team from Arizona which boasted eight players who had already received division one offers, was matched up against De Smet. The Bulldogs would lead most of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

CINCINNATI (AP) – Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise-record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches, […]
NFL
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

532
Followers
701
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy