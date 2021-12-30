ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Department of Defense Releases Tools to Mitigate the Threat of the Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in the Department of Defense and Updated Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 3 - Department of Defense Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 Laboratory Testing Service

defense.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the Department of Defense released two updated memorandums in an effort to increase safety against COVID-19. The memorandums are titled “Tools to Mitigate the Threat of the Omicron Variant of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in the Department of Defense” and “Updated Force Health Protection Guidance (Supplement 15) Revision 3 - Department...

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mount Shasta Herald

Fauci says CDC may add testing to isolation guidance; Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tests positive: COVID-19 updates

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering amending its new, five-day isolation guidance for asymptomatic patients to include testing, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. Last week, the CDC cut in half the amount of time it recommends asymptomatic people should isolate after testing positive. The recommendation does call...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Omicron#Cdc#Disease Control#Covid#Fhp#Dod Components
defense.gov

DoD Awards $136.7 Million Contract to MilliporeSigma to Establish Domestic Production Capacity of Critical Material Used in COVID-19 Point-of-Care Tests

On Dec. 29, 2021, the Department of Defense (DoD), on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded a $136.7 million contract to MilliporeSigma to establish nitrocellulose membrane production capacity in the United States. Nitrocellulose membrane is a critical material used in manufacturing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOLR10 News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department launches new COVID-19 guidance tool

 SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the recent changes to the guidance for those who have been infected or exposed to COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a new online tool to help determine what isolation and quarantine guidance an individual should follow.   The questionnaire is based on guidance from the CDC. The new CDC guidance has shortened the time of isolation […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Health Department Releases Tool To Understand New COVID Rules

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released a new online tool to explain the CDC’s updated isolation and quarantine guidance on COVID-19. You can find an explanation below. The health department is offering free vaccines, booster shots and COVID tests at its vaccination clinic at Battlefield and Fremont. Press...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOCO

Health department confirms omicron variant in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state health department officially confirmed the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Omicron, the highly contagious strain of COVID-19, is now considered the dominant variant across the U.S. Doctors have said it was only a matter of when, not if, the omicron variant would be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cbslocal.com

Michigan Health Department Says It Won’t Mirror New CDC Isolation Guidance

LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), for now, will not mirror new recommendations from U.S. officials reducing isolation restrictions for people infected with the coronavirus from 10 days to five. In a statement late Wednesday, MDHHS said it will review supporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13newsnow.com

Department of Defense steps up its COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is stepping up efforts to protect armed forces from the omicron variant. The Department of Defense has released two updated memorandums meant to increase safety against COVID-19. A key provision states installations should be prepared to rapidly increase "health protection condition" levels if case counts keep climbing.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for coronavirus

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tested positive for the coronavirus and is exhibiting mild symptoms, he said in a statement Sunday night. Austin, 68, tested positive on Sunday after feeling symptomatic and requesting the test while on leave, he said. He plans to isolate for five days, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MILITARY
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Department of Health Issues Statement on New CDC Quarantine and Isolation Guidance

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing a statement regarding the Centers for Disease Control cutting the amount of time one needs to isolate or quarantine following exposure to or a positive test for COVID-19. Monday, the CDC announced that it is shortening the time for isolation following a positive test is now five days instead of ten for someone who is asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The CDC also says the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted is also five days, followed by five days of strict mask use for another five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy