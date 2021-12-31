ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens place OL Tyre Phillips on IR

By Ben Levine
 3 days ago
Baltimore Ravens guard Tyre Phillips. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyre Phillips‘ season has most likely come to an end. The Ravens placed the offensive lineman on injured reserve Thursday. Phillips will be out for the rest of the season unless Baltimore makes a playoff run.

The Mississippi State product quickly established himself as a viable starter during his rookie season, starting eight of his 12 games. Phillips was expected to serve as the team’s starting left guard in 2021, but he’s battled a number of injuries throughout the season. He was carted off the field during Baltimore’s Week 1 loss, forcing him to miss four games.

He’s appeared in the each of the Ravens’ last nine games, but he’s seen inconsistent playing time. Phillips has started four games since his return, filling in for Patrick Mekari at offensive tackle. However, in his other five appearances, he’s been limited to only 92 offensive snaps. Pro Football Focus hasn’t been particularly fond of his performance this year, ranking him 78th among 84 eligible offensive tackles.

Phillips suffered a knee injury in mid-December that forced him to miss Week 16. He’ll likely return to full health and should compete for the starting left guard gig with third-round rookie Ben Cleveland.

