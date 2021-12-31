Zelda: Twilight Princess manga coming to an end

If you’re a fan of Nintendo or its many franchises, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Nintendo Minute. Hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, Nintendo Minute (which is never a minute, as the program’s catchphrase gleefully declares) was a weekly variety show featuring a wide array of different content. Some episodes would focus on news or a gaming industry event, others would discuss specific games or gaming topics, and occasionally the hosts would engage in competitive challenges, both in game and in the real world. The pair’s infectious positivity and the diversity of content covered made this a fun and engaging show to keep up with important Nintendo info. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. With an emotional, retrospective finale, Nintendo Minute has aired its last episode.
Comments / 0