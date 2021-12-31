ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Zelda: Twilight Princess manga coming to an end

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe manga based on The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess has been going strong since the start of 2016. Soon, however, it will be coming to an end. Manga creator duo Akira Himekawa confirmed that...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

'My Hero Academia' Creator Says Manga Will End Soon

During the recent Jump Festa event at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed that the beloved manga is nearing its end. In an official statement, Horikoshi said, “If things progress smoothly, the original My Hero Academia [manga] will reach its goal, for instance, in just about a year.” Adding that he isn’t sure that the ending would meet fan expectations, but he has every intention of writing and drawing the final arc to please his audience.
COMICS
nintendoeverything.com

Duel Princess coming to Switch

Qureate has announced Duel Princess, a side-scrolling tower defense game with roguelike elements. The game will launch for Switch on January 13, 2022. Here’s some additional information straight from Qureate:. With the fate of the world at stake, the fierce battle between princesses is about to begin!. This is...
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

ONE PIECE 1009: a ninja battle is coming between the pages of the manga?

The manga of ONE PIECE is in the middle of the narrative of the Onigashima war. As numerous pirates and mighty samurai face off, an unusual new battle could take place inside Kaido’s castle. Let’s find out together. The last chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s work had left the...
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Minute Comes to an End with Emotional Final Episode

If you’re a fan of Nintendo or its many franchises, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Nintendo Minute. Hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, Nintendo Minute (which is never a minute, as the program’s catchphrase gleefully declares) was a weekly variety show featuring a wide array of different content. Some episodes would focus on news or a gaming industry event, others would discuss specific games or gaming topics, and occasionally the hosts would engage in competitive challenges, both in game and in the real world. The pair’s infectious positivity and the diversity of content covered made this a fun and engaging show to keep up with important Nintendo info. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. With an emotional, retrospective finale, Nintendo Minute has aired its last episode.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#Twilight
Anime News Network

Cat + Gamer, Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence Manga Both End in January

The Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence film's story begins with a threat against the Tokyo governor, but Conan's quick thinking prevents any fatalities when a subway tunnel is blown up. Conan learns there may be a connection to a village that was relocated for the construction of a dam, and he races to stop the criminal before the next attack.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Maki Miyoshi Ends Yoru no Shita de Machiawase Manga in 4 Chapters

Manga about lonely girl befriending handome but alien-possessed boy launched in February. The romantic comedy manga centers on Miyako Nikaidō, who feels out of place and friendless at school. One lonely night, while she is out walking aimlessly, she has a chance meeting with her handsome schoolmate Koga, but he is acting strange. It doesn't take long for her to find out that Koga has been possessed by an alien named Chiro. With the only one knowing Koga and Chiro's secret, she has to find a way to not let it get out.
COMICS
gameranx.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Still Reportedly Coming In 2022

We’re still waiting to see this game make another appearance. Nintendo has several iconic and significant IPs under its control. Arguably, one of the biggest for the franchise is The Legend of Zelda. After first getting its big debut on the Nintendo Entertainment System, we see this IP continue to thrive across Nintendo’s different generational platforms. While some installments are deemed better than others, most found the latest release a smash hit. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild brought players a new thrilling open-world experience for the franchise. Fortunately, while the Nintendo Wii U didn’t last very long, Nintendo again brought the game out on the console successor, the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

You and Me/Kimi to Boku Manga Resumes in January, Ends in March

Manga has been on hiatus since 2019, inspired 2 TV anime seasons. The manga resumed December 2018 after being on hiatus since the magazine's November 2015 issue, but only published three chapters. The manga took a previous hiatus in November 2014 due to the author's health. Hotta's original manga and...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Anime News Network

Ace of Diamond Manga Gets Spinoff Manga

Manga creator Yuki Okada revealed on her Twitter account on December 17 that she will launch a spinoff manga of Yūji Terajima's Ace of Diamond (Daiya no A) manga titled Daiya no C (Cat of Diamond) that will launch on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app on January 12. The manga will serialize weekly.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Bungo Stray Dogs Beast Manga Ends in January

The spinoff follows Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, who vows revenge on a man dressed in black in order to rescue his sister. However, as he is about to starve to death, a man from the Armed Detective Agency appears. Hoshikawa launched the manga adaptation in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Genshiken Author Ends Hashikko Ensemble Manga

The February issue of Kodansha's Afternoon magazine revealed on Saturday that Shimoku Kio (Genshiken) will end the Hashikko Ensemble manga in the magazine's next issue in January. Kio launched the manga in Afternoon in February 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 22. The story takes...
COMICS
gamerevolution.com

Jojolands Release Date: When will the next Jojo manga come out?

The eighth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, JoJolion, ended in August 2021 after a 10-year run. Already, fans are eager to know the JoJolands release date, which will continue the story of the Steel Ball Run universe. We’ll take a look at when the next JoJo manga might launch below.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Shuu Katayama Nakushita Nanika no Sagashikata Occult Horror Manga Ends

Katayama launched the manga in Young King Ours in September 2018. Shonengahosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in May, and it will publish the fifth volume on February 9. The manga adapts Harumi Fujino's "Nanashi Series" online occult horror stories. The stories center on the protagonist Haru (a...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Do Shin and Lena Ever Meet and Do They End Up Together in 86 Anime, Manga, and Light Novel?

So far, Lena and Shin haven't met, but the chemistry in their dialogue was obvious in the first cour. 86 anime has a bit of an odd pace and structure that will likely make much more sense we can binge the whole season 1 at once. The first cour, is much more focused on Lena's journey, from a well-intentioned but rather misled Handler, to a true advocate for the young 86 soldiers. The second, on the other hand, is all about Shin, who hasn't recovered enough to be fully interested in living.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Tsukiuta the Animation 2 Manga Ends in January

Aiko Kotori's manga adaptation of anime sequel launched in October 2020. Kotori, who drew the manga adaptation for Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION, launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zero-Sum in October 2020. The manga adapts the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 sequel to the Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION anime. Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Rokurou Ōgaki's Crazy Food Truck Manga Ends

Viz Media has licensed the manga, and it will release the first volume on May 17. The company describes the story:. Gordon is a gruff, middle-aged cook running a food truck in a sand-covered wasteland. When he encounters Arisa, a naked girl sleeping in the middle of nowhere, he takes on the unintended traveling companion and her unexpected appetite. Too bad she also has unexpected baggage—an armed militia hot on her tail! Fasten your seatbelts for postapocalyptic cooking and violent mayhem on this crazy food truck road trip!
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy