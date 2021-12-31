Beloit Memorial edges Milwaukee Vincent in snug affair 57-55

Beloit Memorial poked just enough holes in Milwaukee Vincent’s defense to garner a taut 57-55 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 30.

Beloit Memorial kept a 57-55 intermission margin at Milwaukee Vincent’s expense.

The Purple Knights opened with a 29-24 advantage over the Vikings through the first half.

