Boxed in: University School of Milwaukee’s defense bottles Ely Memorial’s attack 10-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when University School of Milwaukee stuffed Ely Memorial 10-0 to the tune of a shutout for a Minnesota boys hockey victory on December 30.

University School of Milwaukee enjoyed a mammoth margin over Ely Memorial with a 5-0 lead heading to the third period.

Neither squad could muster goals in the first period.

