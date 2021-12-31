ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

Mequon Homestead takes down Germantown 78-54

Mequon Homestead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Germantown with an all-around effort during this 78-54 victory during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 21, Mequon Homestead faced off against Hartford and Germantown took on Wauwatosa East on December 21 at Wauwatosa East High School. Click here for a recap

