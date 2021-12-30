ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Boogie Knights NYE at Dempsey’s

fargounderground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are independent voices who want to promote the fine...

fargounderground.com

fargounderground.com

NYE Comedy in the Cellar – Sohrab Forouzesh Feat. Rebecca Wilson

NYE – December 31st. Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago based comedian and writer who won’t take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the U.S from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with his down to earth relatability is what makes him a favorite of the local Chicago comedy scene. He was recently named a finalist for StandUP NBC, and he’s also a regular at the world famous Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Club.
TV & VIDEOS
phillyfunguide.com

Wilson’s Soulful NYE Experience

Wilson's Restaurant & Live Music Lounge is ready to bring in New Year's Eve 2022 with an all-night soulful experience. Our host for the night is Dwight K Smith, AKA Soulman who guarantees a New Year's celebration to remember!. Chef Elijah Milligan is preparing an extraordinary 3-course prix fixe meal...
WILSON, PA
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
#Fargo Underground Writers
WBKO

Health protocols take center stage at Nashville’s NYE bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s New Years’ Eve celebration is just a few days away. The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation has safety protocols in place for the public and those working putting together the event. The event is happening just as Nashville and the country are seeing...
NASHVILLE, TN
fargounderground.com

TROUBLE IN TAHITI & BASTIEN & BASTIENNE

This double-bill explores the ups & downs of love & features our 2022 Gate City Bank Young Artists!. In TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story & On The Town) explores the sounds of Hollywood and Broadway while satirizing a troubled marriage against the backdrop of the American dream in 1950s suburbia. You are going to love this infectiously jazzy portrait of “domestic bliss” and find a glimmer of hope in its candid conclusion.
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

The Boogie Shed

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:30am) We bring our venue alive for our GLAMOROUS New Years Eve party! House, Disco, RnB, Singalong Vocals ALL NIGHT LONG! Grab your tickets now!. Customer reviews of NYE. Average rating:. 63%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login...
MUSIC
publicradiotulsa.org

It's NYE on KWGS! -- Celebrate with NPR's Toast of the Nation

Join us on Friday night, the 31st, for Toast of the Nation, a New Year's Eve NPR program that's been a listener fave ever since it began back in the '70s. Airing from 9pm till 1am on 89.5-FM, Toast of the Nation is the ideal audio compliment for any NYE occasion: festive jazz you can party to, and celebrate with, even if you're in some sort of a "lockdown" situation...! In this year's stellar line-up, we'll enjoy "recorded live in concert" sets from Quinteto Astor Piazzolla, harpist Brandee Younger, organist Cory Henry, and trumpeter Keyon Harrold with The Louis Cole Big Band. Happy New Year! And turn it up!
NEW YEAR
NewsBreak
Music
fargounderground.com

The Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody

That Golden Girls Puppet Parody at the Fargo Theatre scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021, has been rescheduled to Thursday, January 20, 2022. Any tickets purchased will be honored for the new show date. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to Tickets300 at [email protected] or 866-300-8300.
ENTERTAINMENT
fargounderground.com

New Years Ball with Heart & Soul Band

Reserve your table for the night and come and go as you please and your table will be there all night. Formal attire is required when you attend, including dinner, drink tokens, and champagne at midnight. Tables must be reserved by Dec 27 with dinner choice, no walk-up day of the show will be allowed. Minimum space enjoy the New Year in comfort and your own table.
myrtlebeach.com

Party Early with the family this NYE at Dave & Buster’s

About Party Early with the family this NYE at Dave & Buster’s. Ring in the new year with the family-friendly fun at Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach from 5-8 PM. The fun includes food, drinks, games, a ball drop, and a DJ. Packages include:. VIP...
LIFESTYLE
904happyhour.com

The Bread & Board and Estrella Cocina's Progressive NYE Party and Rooftop Bash

The Bread & Board and Estrella Cocina are having a special, progressive New Year's Eve party! Enjoy live music, great food, delicious cocktails and dancing at their downtown restaurants. The evening will kick off between 6–8 PM for mingling in the breezeway with Alewife and Provisions. The celebration will begin...
RESTAURANTS
reviewjournal.com

The Go-Go’s cancel NYE shows on the Strip

The Go-Go’s are opting for a Valentine’s Day party on the Strip, rather than a shindig ushering in the new year. The reunited 1980s hit makers have moved their shows originally set for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at The Venetian Theatre back to Feb. 11-12. Both shows were sold out.
MUSIC
FOX2now.com

Time to celebrate 2022 at Ballpark Village’s NYE bash

No plans no problem! Ballpark Village is the place to be for New Year’s Eve. Music, food, drinks, and a New York-style ball drop are on the menu. Party at 5 different venues, listen to 12 DJs, and the Steve Ewing Band, then enjoy the best food and a champagne toast at midnight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
skiddle.com

Boogie Wonderland New Year's Eve Special

After an unplanned break Boogie Wonderland is back for a New Years Eve special!. Spinning the best tunes from the 1970s. Expect to hear nothing but good rhythms from the decade, sure to get your body moving on the dance floor. Expect to hear: Bee Gees / Fleetwood Mac /...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

How to stream Phish’s NYE 2021 show online for free

Phish, from Burlington, Vermont, will perform three sets live without an audience for their NYE 2021 show – here’s how and where to stream it, when it starts, and what to expect. When does the Phish NYE 2021 livestream start?. Phish’s New Year’s Eve concert will start at...
BURLINGTON, VT
skiddle.com

Mantra's Moulin Rouge NYE Party 2021

Fewer than 3% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. Be Mantra's Moulin Rouge's special guests to celebrate this New Year’s Eve in the effervescent spirit of a real Parisian party.The stage is already set for the big night: champagne bubbles, shimmering feathers, non-stop surprises and… most of all, you. Below the wings of the Moulin Rouge, our celebrated Féerie show will enchant you!
LIFESTYLE
nationalblackguide.com

Shonta's 40th NYE Black Tie Extravaganza

Why go to just a NYE party, when you could have a NYE EXPERIENCE!. As a person who creates memorable experiences for others it’s always difficult to set aside time to celebrate the milestones in my life. With some nudging from those closest to me, I’ve decided to do just that.
CELEBRATIONS
fargounderground.com

FROSTIVAL: 2022 MBA Snow Sculpture Competition

Snow Sculptures theme for 2022 will be “Fantasy & Folklore” in a family-friendly nature. The sculptures may only be composed of snow and ice. No power tools are permitted. Enjoy and watch the sculptures come to life during the week prior to the competition.
VISUAL ART
fargounderground.com

Not Another Teen Book Club at Moorhead Library

What better way to enjoy the cold than with an enemies-to-lovers Gothic romance full of secrets, monsters, and magic. Not Another Teen Book Club is reading Allison Saft’s Down Comes the Night follows Wren after her removal from the Queen’s Guard. Rather than wallow in dismay at her change in circumstance, she is called to use her healing powers on an enemy of her kingdom. All are welcome to dissect this medieval medical romance.
MOORHEAD, MN

