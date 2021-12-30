Boogie Knights NYE at Dempsey’s

NYE – December 31st. Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago based comedian and writer who won’t take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the U.S from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with his down to earth relatability is what makes him a favorite of the local Chicago comedy scene. He was recently named a finalist for StandUP NBC, and he’s also a regular at the world famous Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Club.

