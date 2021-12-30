ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lose 50 lbs

I'm off of steroids. Water weight? I don't think so. Trying to get in 40 grams of fiber? Hmm maybe. All I know is that. I outgrew my clothes, by gaining 30lbs. Getting to lose 50lbs for knee surgery both legs. This journey is going to be tough. Sit...

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
This Supplement Can Help You Drop 10 Pounds a Week Without Dieting

Wish your holiday sweater was a little less snug? Good news: Women tell us a daily dose of resveratrol — an antioxidant in wine, cocoa, and berries — allows them to drop one to two pounds every day without even dieting. “It’s actually the easiest I’ve ever lost weight,” says Fari Vatani, 67, a Florida retiree who shrunk from a size 16 to an 8 after a lifetime of failed weight-loss attempts.
Jazz Jennings Struggles In The Gym After 100 Pound Weight Gain As Her Family Tries To Hold Her Accountable: 'This Is Embarrassing'

Jazz Jennings is attempting to shed some weight after ballooning up to 234 pounds, but finding the process to be extremely difficult. In a sneak peek of Tuesday's all new episode of TLC's hit series I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old hits the gym with the motivation of her pals. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she spills in a confessional, reported People.
Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
Singer Syleena Johnson Flexes New Muscles On TV Show And Shares Weight Loss Tips

Singer Syleena Johnson always had goals outside of her music career, including one surprising fitness aspiration that she kept private until recently. The Grammy-nominated artist was silently grinding toward becoming a fitness competitor, but things didn't immediately pan out how she planned. "I always wanted to do this, but I...
How to Build Muscle and Bigger Arms with the Incline Dumbbell Curl

The Incline Dumbbell Curl is an excellent accessory exercise to help you grow muscle. It is popular and effective, and will bring results when you perform and program it properly into your training. Table of Contents. What Muscles do Incline Dumbbell Curls Work?. Things to Avoid:. Are Incline Dumbbell Curls...
4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
