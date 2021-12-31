ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Best of BirminghamWatch 2021

By BirminghamWatch
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BirminghamWatch this week is revisiting its best and...

birminghamwatch.org

Comments / 0

Related
No Treble

Best of 2021

This year was a pivotal one. The toll of 2020 carried over for a lot of us, but the music still happened. And so did our commitment to covering everything we could during a crazy time. No Treble launched a campaign to see if we could keep going in 2022...
MUSIC
kcparent.com

Best of January

It's time for terrific exhibits, great shows, and holiday fun. Our top picks for December in Kansas City are here. Note: We are looking forward to each event on this list. They are numbered to correspond with their position on the map, not in order of preference. We love them all.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Hate Crime#Covid 19 Pandemic#Birminghamwatch
crescentcitytimes.com

ROSE PARADE 2022

One of the highlights of California events is the Rose Parade held in Pasadena. More than 800,000 people converge on Pasadena to be a part of the festivities. Worldwide coverage Last year there was no Rose Parade due to the Pandemic. The tradition was started over 100 years ago on January 1, 1890. Horses and floats have always been a mainstay of the Parade. And then there’s the Rose Bowl football game. This year’s contenders: Utah against Ohio State.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS New York

Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That’s because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. “I’ve never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
CHINA
SheKnows

Madonna Is the Proudest Mom as Twins Stella & Estere Show Off Their Ski Skills

Madonna knows how to repurpose one of her big hits in the cutest Instagram video of her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. The girls were in ski school taking their first delicate trips down the bunny slope and mom chronicled their every move to her 1998 song, “Frozen.” They had on their snowsuits, helmets and goggles and headed to ski school to learn the difference between pizza and French fries (a wedge ski versus parallel skis). There were a couple of falls and a few bobbles, but over the video clip, it was easy to see their confidence grow. Those solid runs...
CELEBRITIES
elonnewsnetwork.com

BEST OF: Pizza

HOURS: Sun. - Th. 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Fri. - Sat. 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Pandora’s menu features a variety of pizzas, salads, sandwiches and other entrees. Holt has worked at Pandora’s since it opened and said she believes that the restaurant’s farm-to-table approach is what makes the difference.
ELON, NC
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
CELEBRITIES
elonnewsnetwork.com

BEST OF: Tradition

With over 2,400 luminaries lining the sidewalks of campus, finding a light with a specific name on it can become somewhat of a scavenger hunt, but the search is all part of the Festival of Lights and Luminaries tradition. The Elon community voted the event this year’s “Best Tradition.”
ELON, NC
BoardingArea

Will 2022 Be a Happy New Year For You?

This is typically the bittersweet time of year in which members of frequent travel loyalty programs have mixed feelings: those who have achieved elite level status are thrilled or pleased that they have at least another year to enjoy that status; while others dread checking their membership accounts on January 1 to see that big “goose egg” which indicates that it is yet time again to start over in working to earn and achieve elite level status for yet another year…
LIFESTYLE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy