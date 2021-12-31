Pakistan sends first consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

An Afghan mother was forced to give one of her newborn twins away due to not having enough food for both of the children to eat.Save the Children warned growing numbers of families are struggling to find enough food to survive as Afghanistan’s acute hunger crisis spirals out of control since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.Bibi*, a 40-year-old, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, earlier this year but has now been pushed into giving one of the twins up due to not having sufficient money to feed her eight children.She said: “We have...

ADVOCACY ・ 24 DAYS AGO