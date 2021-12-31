ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan sends first consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

stlouisnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): The first consignment of 1,800 metric tons of wheat as humanitarian assistance from Pakistan has crossed over to Afghanistan, announced the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry. The consignment is a part of a humanitarian package worth Pakistani Rs 5 billion...

www.stlouisnews.net

