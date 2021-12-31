ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

JetBlue cancels over 1,200 flights into January due to omicron

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZMsk_0dZd2wkZ00

(NEXSTAR) – Yet another airline is canceling hundreds of flights amid a surge of sick calls over COVID-19. JetBlue, one of the largest carriers in the nation, has preemptively canceled 1,280 flights between the end of December and Jan. 13.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

In a statement to Nexstar, the airline says, “Like many businesses and organizations, we have seen a surge in the number of sick calls from Omicron. We entered the holiday season with the highest staffing levels we’ve had since the pandemic began and are using all resources available to cover our staffing needs. To give our customers give as much notice possible to make alternate plans and reaccommodate them on other flights, we are proactively reducing our schedule through January 13.”

According to FlightAware , a flight-tracking service, JetBlue has canceled 175 flights for Thursday and another 143 for Friday. Nearly 80 have been canceled for Saturday.

A fee waiver has been put in place for all customers with travel through January who want to adjust plans. More details can be found on JetBlue’s website .

When making cancellations, the company says it is focusing on flights “where there is the least amount of disruption to customers, especially in cases where we can combine flights to the same destination.”

According to JetBlue, many of its employees are volunteering to work additional hours to minimize the impact on flights. The company is also calling on leaders and managers to staff frontline operations.

This comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut isolation restrictions from 10 to five days for Americans who catch the coronavirus, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. JetBlue says that while this is beneficial for the airline, more cancellations could still occur.

“While the new CDC guidelines should help get crewmembers back to work sooner, and our schedule reduction and other efforts will further ease day-of cancellations, we expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast – where most of our crewmembers are based – to continue to surge for the next week or two. This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down.”

Flight cancellations have been on the rise nationwide since Christmas. United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were forced to cancel dozens of flights for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, largely due to the omicron variant impacting staffing.

Earlier this week, many of the nation’s airlines had to cancel flights not only due to staffing but also because of inclement weather. More than 1,500 flights into, out of, or within the U.S. were canceled Sunday. As of Monday night, 3,105 flights had been canceled and 14,239 delayed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cdc#Smartphone App#Covid#Fox8 Mobile#Flightaware#Americans
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Autistic four year old ‘banned for life’ from US airline after mask exemption row

The father of an autistic four-year-old says he and his son have been “banned for life” by a US airline after he tried to prove his son was medically exempt from wearing a mask on flights.Michael Seklecki told Fox News that his son was blocked twice from boarding flights with Frontier and Spirit Airlines even though he had doctor’s notes about a medical exemption for his son.He says that the ongoing mask exemption row has resulted in Frontier Airlines banning the pair from all flights."He’s been banned for life on Frontier Airlines… I was specifically banned as well," Mr...
TRAVEL
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passenger quarantined for five hours in plane toilet after testing positive mid-flight

A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

How long will the Omicron airline collapse last—and when will U.S. travelers get back home

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a holiday weekend that saw thousands of travelers stranded in airports around the country, flight cancellations and delays are bleeding into Monday. But several experts contacted by Fortune say the situation should ease by the end of next week.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy