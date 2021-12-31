ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Competitive Drive: Joe Pleasant has been a pleasant surprise for WSU

By Alec Ausmus
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Joe Pleasant is one of the big guys on campus at Wichita State, and he’s trying to make a big impact on the basketball court as one of the new guys transferring to WSU prior to this season.

“The guys have welcomed me in, the coaches have welcomed me in,” said Pleasant. “They are teaching me things, bringing me along this whole process. I think it’s been going well so far.”

Pleasant’s college career started at Abilene Christian University in Texas. He was a key part of three, 20 plus win seasons for the Wildcats that included two NCAA Tournament appearances.

“I think that is something we can all agree on. We know what it takes to win,” said Pleasant. “Me coming in here, already knowing what it takes to win, I can add my experiences, add my knowledge and help us do even better.”

At 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, Pleasant is built like a football player. His dad, Anthony, played in the NFL as a defensive lineman, and was a defensive line coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010-12. That brought Joe to the Kansas side of Kansas City for high school. He won back-to-back state titles at Blue Valley Northwest. Both titles were won at Charles Koch Arena.

Pleasant said, “it’s actually kind of funny, just thinking about the whole process for me playing basketball how in high school our state games were played here at Wichita State. I never thought I would actually be playing for them. It’s kind of funny how life works.”

Pleasant has started all 11 games that he has played this season for the Shockers.

