UDOT to close lanes along SR-92 in Lehi on Friday

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) announced they will be closing lanes along SR-92 in Lehi on Friday.

Both directions of the express lanes between Main Street and SR-92 will be closed on Friday, December 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UDOT says the lane closures are part of a process to remove freeway lighting.

“We are focused on the safety of drivers, so we’re continuing to evaluate light poles along I-15 in Lehi,” said Boyd Humpherys, UDOT project director. “The four poles we removed last Monday were not performing as expected. We’re going to pull down the remaining poles that are similar to the ones we removed already so we can closely inspect each one to find out what happened.”

Crews will remove the light poles in two phases. The first phase of the removal process, scheduled for Friday, includes lowering the lighting fixtures. Beginning as early as next week, additional nighttime lane closures will take place to remove the poles, but a time frame has not been set.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.