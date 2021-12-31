Fast start leads to 57-37 win for North Laurel over Northview, Tenn.

LES DIXON

The North Laurel Lady Jaguars are on a roll after winning six straight games to end the month and heading into the New Year.

The Lady Jaguars’ latest win came against Northview, Tennessee, 57-37, in which North Laurel completely controlled the game against a very good team.

Coach Eddie Mahan said he was thrilled with the way his team has played over the past two weeks, noting their incredible effort on Thursday.

“We would have liked to have played our first game over here, but that team had to drop out. I thought we played really well the past two games against two very good teams,” said Mahan. “We got out to a great start in tonight’s game. Here’s the thing, they had a really good team. We just played really well.”

One of the pleasant surprises this week has been the play of sophomore center Chloe McKnight. Competing against top competition, McKnight proved herself time and time again and was one of the Lady Jaguars best players in this tournament.

Mahan said the play of McKnight and Bella Sizemore has really made their team better this week.

“Everyone knows we have Emily Sizemore and we have Hailee Valentine, and those girls are going to get theirs. But if Chloe McKnight and Bella Sizemore continue to play like they have this week, we can be a really good team,” said Mahan. “Chloe McKnight has played against some very good post players over here. She has been aggressive both offensively and defensively. She has really come on for us.”

North Laurel jumped out to a 21-7 lead against Northview and never looked back. After taking a 31-13 lead at the half, the Lady Jaguars were able to extend their lead in the third and fourth quarters, taking the 57-37 win.

Emily Sizemore and Valentine led the Lady Jaguars with 13 points, apiece. McKnight scored 12 points and Bella Sizemore added 11. Jaelyn Black rounded out the scoring with eight points.

Now North Laurel will shift gears and focus on their district and regional opponents. It will be a short turnaround for the Lady Jaguars, who will take on Pulaski County on Monday, before playing Clay County later in the week, and top ranked Sacred Heart one week later.

“We have a quick turnaround. We have our first district game next Friday, then we play the No. 1 team in the state in Sacred Heart,” said Mahan. “We play a tough schedule because we want to be ready for the postseason. That’s why we play these tournaments because it is like playing in the postseason. It makes us better as a team.”

North Laurel 57, Northview 37

North Laurel 21 10 13 13 - 57

Northview 7 6 9 15 - 37

North Laurel (57) - Emily Sizemore 13, Valentine 13, Bella Sizemore 11, McKnight 11, Black 8

Northview (37) - Brown 7, Torres 12, Bates 4, Brown 2, Chalkowsky 2, Moore 2, Harvey 6