Why Layer 2 Solutions Will Take Over in 2022

By Ekijah Jonah
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and a few others count as layer 1 blockchains and belong to the old generation of blockchain...

Motley Fool

My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

Ethereum has averaged a 55% return in the month of January. The performance of Decentraland's in-world governance token is tethered to the success of its virtual playground with 300,000 monthly active users. Stablecoins like USD Coin offer folks the ability to generate healthy interest on crypto with steady trading prices.
Motley Fool

Why This Crypto Could Be the Dogecoin of 2022

Tiny micro-caps like Dogecoin can have awesome gains when they join a major crypto exchange with lots of liquidity. It might be a good idea to make small investments in popular crypto micro-caps before they join a major crypto exchange. Interest in Splinterlands, the most popular game on any blockchain,...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
Motley Fool

3 Explosive Cryptocurrencies That Could Skyrocket in 2022

Kadena was one of the biggest crypto winners in 2021, and its momentum seems likely to continue. Avalanche's ecosystem is growing fast thanks to a robust blockchain architecture. Ethereum could soar in the new year, with a major upgrade on the way. 2021 will go down in investing history as...
dailyhodl.com

Biggest Ethereum Whales Loading Up on Three Decentralized Finance Altcoins As Top Wallet Buys $17,000,000 Worth of Sushi

A whale-monitoring site reveals that the wealthiest Ethereum (ETH) whales are accumulating three decentralized finance (DeFi) assets as we enter a new year. Data from WhaleStats shows that the 1,000 non-exchange Ethereum whales are gobbling up SUSHI, the governance token of the decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap. The whale-tracking platform shows...
Markets Insider

The top 5 crypto predictions for 2022

It was a banner year for digital assets in 2021, but 2022 may be even more exciting. Arcane Research, a blockchain research firm, made dozens of crypto predictions for 2022. Insider selected five of them, which include meme coins fading into obscurity. It was a banner year for digital assets...
HackerNoon

6 Crypto Trends that Will Dominate 2022

2021 was certainly an interesting year for crypto and NFTs but I expect 2022 to be truly mind-blowing. In this article, I look at 6 trends which in my opinion will dominate this space in the coming months. A lot of people were expecting the current crypto market cycle to...
Hackernoon

How to Market and Sell NFTs to Investors

Levana is a platform for generating leverage on any asset. It is a financial tool for traders to increase their exposure to tradable assets. The core product is a leveraged synthetic asset trading platform for perpetual swaps. The team is composed of sci-fi, fantasy and adventure geeks, so we decided to trailblaze the Terra NFT space. Levana Leveraged Index tokens (LLI's) are being used to create a trading pool for the first product we are bringing to market.
Hackernoon

How to Write Smart Contracts on Bitcoin

Smart Contracts are like castles of math, freely trading with each other. They play an integral role in building a trustless network where users can perform transactions and make agreements without a third party involved. The idea of smart contracts was first proposed in 1994 by Nick Szabo who later went on to invent Bit Gold -- a virtual currency, in 1998. Since then the adoption of smart contracts has evolved to the point that they have various use cases across several industries across the world. According to Investopedia, “A smart contract is a self-executing contract with the terms of the agreement between buyer and seller being directly written into lines of code.” Bitcoin was the first product to adopt smart contracts in 2009. However, designing smart contracts on Bitcoin was often cumbersome and costly to execute. Such issues led to the rise of other Blockchains like Ethereum, Algorand, Polkadot, Solana that make it easier and cheaper to design and execute smart contracts on Bitcoin.
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

