Halak stopped 34 of 35 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Kings. An old problem reared its head Thursday, as Halak received just a single goal of support for the fifth time in eight appearances this year. That explains a lot about his 1-4-2 record. While he's had little help in getting results, he owns a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage after his best showing of the season. Halak will likely be back to backing up Thatcher Demko for Saturday's game versus the Kraken.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO