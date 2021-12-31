Lightning's Hugo Alnefelt: Debuts in relief

Killorn provided an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Killorn's 20th assist of the season came on a Ross Colton goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Killorn has a five-game point streak, during which he's picked up a goal and five helpers. He's not notorious for his playmaking, as his career high in assists in 32 from the 2017-18 campaign, but he's on track to shatter that mark this season. The veteran forward has 29 points, 57 shots on net, 32 PIM, 38 hits and a plus-1 rating in 33 outings overall.
