NHL

Lightning's Hugo Alnefelt: Debuts in relief

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Alnefelt made his NHL debut Thursday in relief. He made seven saves on 10 shots in...

www.cbssports.com

Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev: Clears protocols

Sergachev cleared COVID-19 protocols and practiced Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Sergachev returns after entering protocols Sunday. The defenseman, who has two goals and 12 assists this season, should fill his usual, second-pairing role Friday against the Rangers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Corey Perry: Forces overtime Friday

Perry scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Perry struck at 18:03 of the third period to help the Lightning get a point in the standings. The 36-year-old has collected two goals and three helpers in his last four contests. He's up to 16 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-2 rating and 37 PIM through 33 appearances overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Chips in with helper

Killorn provided an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Killorn's 20th assist of the season came on a Ross Colton goal in the second period. The 32-year-old Killorn has a five-game point streak, during which he's picked up a goal and five helpers. He's not notorious for his playmaking, as his career high in assists in 32 from the 2017-18 campaign, but he's on track to shatter that mark this season. The veteran forward has 29 points, 57 shots on net, 32 PIM, 38 hits and a plus-1 rating in 33 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brian Elliott: Expected to play Friday

Elliott (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to start Friday's home game against the Rangers, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Elliott's last start came on Dec. 11 where he allowed three goals on 22 shots in a loss to Ottawa. He's 3-2-1 this season with a respectable 2.78 GAA and .903 save percentage. He could get the starting nod Sunday against the Rangers as well if Andrei Vasilevkiy doesn't clear protocols in time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Back at practice

Sustr (COVID-19) cleared virus-related protocols and practiced Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Sustr, who's on Tampa Bay's taxi squad, is back in action after entering COVID-19 protocols Monday. It's unclear whether the 31-year-old will join the NHL roster anytime soon.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ross Colton: Tickles twine Friday

Colton scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Colton tied the game at 2-2 with his goal at 17:31 of the second period. The 25-year-old winger has two tallies and three helpers in his last six games, as he's adjusted well to playing in the Lightning's top six. His time in that role could be limited with Nikita Kucherov (lower body) and Anthony Cirelli (COVID-19 protocols) aren't expected to be out much longer. Colton has 14 points, 64 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-1 rating in 33 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Pockets assist Friday

Point registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Point set up Ross Colton's game-tying goal at 17:31 of the second period. The 25-year-old Point has racked up three goals and two assists in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Alberta native has 10 goals, eight helpers, 49 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests. Playing in a top-line role for a strong offense will keep Point as an attractive player for fantasy managers to deploy with confidence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrej Sustr: Bumped to taxi squad

Sustr was reassigned to the taxi squad Saturday, per CapFriendly. Sustr's move to the taxi squad could be more permanent if Erik Cernak (lower body) returns soon. The 31-year-old Sustr has one goal through eight games this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Appears in relief

Kahkonen made four saves in relief after replacing starter Cam Talbot to start the third period of Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blues in the Winter Classic. He spent almost as much time on the bench in the third as he was on the ice -- the Wild pulled him for an extra attacker at the 12:15 mark. While it was assumed during the game that Talbot was pulled for performance reasons, the opposite was true -- he suffered some type of lower body injury. Kahkonen will be the starter going forward until Talbot returns.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Max Lagace: Lands in taxi squad

Lagace was removed from the Lightning's main roster Saturday, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Lagace was displaced upon the return of Andrei Vasilevskiy from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. In his one NHL appearance this season, the Quebec-born net-minder took home the win with a 4.14 GAA and a .71 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Sean Day: Sent to AHL Syracuse

Day was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Saturday. Day logged 6:42 of ice time and recorded two hits in his NHL debut. He will reprise his role with the AHL affiliate where he has logged five points in his last 10 appearances. He will continue to hone his game in the minors until another opportunity on the NHL roster presents itself.
NHL
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Returns to lineup Sunday

Cernak (lower body) is off injured reserve and playing Sunday in New York, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Cernak hasn't played since exiting the Dec. 4 game with a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old figures to skate on Tampa Bay's third defense pairing going toward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: Clears virus protocols

Cirelli cleared COVID-19 protocols and will likely play Sunday in New York, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Cirelli missed Tampa Bay's last two games after entering protocols Dec. 27. The 24-year-old has nine goals and nine assists while averaging 20:18 of ice time through 28 games this season.
NHL

