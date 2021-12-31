Lightning's Hugo Alnefelt: Debuts in relief

Kahkonen made four saves in relief after replacing starter Cam Talbot to start the third period of Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blues in the Winter Classic. He spent almost as much time on the bench in the third as he was on the ice -- the Wild pulled him for an extra attacker at the 12:15 mark. While it was assumed during the game that Talbot was pulled for performance reasons, the opposite was true -- he suffered some type of lower body injury. Kahkonen will be the starter going forward until Talbot returns.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO