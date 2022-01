Sorokin made 17 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Edmonton on Saturday. It was a sluggish game for both teams. For a while, neither team looked like it wanted to win, but the Isles came back in the third period to tie things up. Both goals on Sorokin came from in close. The first came off a bouncing puck on a goal-mouth scramble early in the second, and the second was off a rebound late in the same frame. Sorokin improves to 8-7-5 with the win, his first since Dec. 11.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO