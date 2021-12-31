Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Scores 100th career goal

Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay's four-game winning...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are back to a .500 record, but it didn’t come easy. The Saints slogged and struggled for the three quarters, finally in the fourth they found their footing to grab a victory over Carolina, 18-10. The Saints will enter Week 18 with an 8-8 record. They’ll be on the road at Atlanta (7-9). The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to Buffalo.
The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Coach Bruce Arians said after the game […]
Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
The Boston Bruins will have some new-look lines when they finally return to game action on Saturday, including Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak being reunited. Coach Bruce Cassidy explained his thinking on Friday.
Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored on the same first-period penalty kill for their first goals of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Saturday night at fan-less Scotiabank Arena
Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
Kyle Okposo: 32GP, 7G, 14A, 21PTS; Tage Thompson: 32GP, 12G, 8A, 20PTS; Rasmus Dahlin: 32GP, 6G, 14A, 20PTS. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 2-3-1, 2.30 GAA, .932 save percentage; Malcolm Subban: 0-2-1, 4.56 GAA, .876 save percentage. Game notes. Happy New Year everyone! Let’s hope it’s a refreshed start for the Boston Bruins...
The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
Hubbard rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Saints. He also caught three of four targets for 13 yards. Hubbard scored the game's first touchdown by taking a toss 21 yards into the end zone to begin the second quarter. That play tied for Hubbard's second-longest rush of his rookie campaign and helped compensate for an otherwise difficult day on the ground. With 20 total touches, though, Hubbard was comfortably Carolina's most utilized tailback, with backup Ameer Abdullah getting the ball 10 times on offense. Despite having another tough matchup in Week 18 versus the Buccaneers, Hubbard's leading role gives him decent value.
BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person.
Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one.
But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful.
“We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said.
The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster.
“It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family.
Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
