NHL

Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Scores 100th career goal

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Duclair scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 9-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

Miami Herald

Duclair, Huberdeau lead Panthers to 9-3 rout of Lightning

Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa Bay's four-game winning...
NHL
WAFB

Saints triumph in low-scoring affair over the Panthers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Black and Gold are back to a .500 record, but it didn’t come easy. The Saints slogged and struggled for the three quarters, finally in the fourth they found their footing to grab a victory over Carolina, 18-10. The Saints will enter Week 18 with an 8-8 record. They’ll be on the road at Atlanta (7-9). The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to Buffalo.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
Person
Anthony Duclair
WHO 13

Tampa Bay kicks Antonio Brown off team after receiver walks out mid-game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Antonio Brown was kicked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Coach Bruce Arians said after the game […]
NFL
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
NHL
#Panthers
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
stanleycupofchowder.com

Preview: Bruins back in action, start new year against Sabres

Kyle Okposo: 32GP, 7G, 14A, 21PTS; Tage Thompson: 32GP, 12G, 8A, 20PTS; Rasmus Dahlin: 32GP, 6G, 14A, 20PTS. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: 2-3-1, 2.30 GAA, .932 save percentage; Malcolm Subban: 0-2-1, 4.56 GAA, .876 save percentage. Game notes. Happy New Year everyone! Let’s hope it’s a refreshed start for the Boston Bruins...
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Scores in defeat

Hubbard rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Saints. He also caught three of four targets for 13 yards. Hubbard scored the game's first touchdown by taking a toss 21 yards into the end zone to begin the second quarter. That play tied for Hubbard's second-longest rush of his rookie campaign and helped compensate for an otherwise difficult day on the ground. With 20 total touches, though, Hubbard was comfortably Carolina's most utilized tailback, with backup Ameer Abdullah getting the ball 10 times on offense. Despite having another tough matchup in Week 18 versus the Buccaneers, Hubbard's leading role gives him decent value.
NFL
CBS Boston

‘Good To Be Back’: Bruins Fans Return To TD Garden For First Game In 16 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person. Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one. But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful. “We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said. The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster. “It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family. Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL

