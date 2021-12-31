ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

FEMA authorizes funding to fight Marshall fire

By Colorado Politics Staff
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC9nv_0dZd1cJ400
Fire moves through a suburban neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

The federal government today authorized deployment of funds to help fight the grass fire in Boulder County that burned down hundreds of homes and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved Colorado's request this afternoon for Fire Management Assistance Grant after determining the Marshall Fire “threatened such destruction that it would constitute a major disaster.”

35,000 people evacuated, nearly 600 homes destroyed as wildfires sweep through Boulder County

The decision makes federal funding available to pay for 75 percent of some of Colorado’s firefighting costs, such as expenses for field camps, equipment and tools, repair and replacement, mobilization and demobilization activities, and materials and supplies, the agency said.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said he is grateful for the swift federal action.

“Today’s events in Boulder County are devastating, with hundreds of homes lost and thousands of acres burned. At this consequential moment, it is critical our federal partners bring the full force of their support to equip our families and our communities.” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “We will continue to work with local, state and federal officials to bring Boulder County the support needed to recover from this historic damage.”

The federal authorization also means funding is available to mitigate wildfire and other hazards, such as flooding after a fire, FEMA said.



