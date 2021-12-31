ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Blue Springs contactor indicted for defrauding multiple elderly customers

By Linda Wagar
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs contractor and member of the FOX4 Problem Solvers Hall of Shame has been charged with 11 felony counts of defrauding elderly Missourians out of more than $25,000, according to an indictment filed by the attorney general’s office.

FOX4 Problem Solvers has been warning people about Jerry Walter Wayne Thompson since July 2020 . That’s when FOX4 interviewed a Grain Valley homeowner who accused Thompson of taking $4,200 from him as a down payment to build a deck, but never doing any work.

“He stopped answering my phone calls, my emails and my text messages,” homeowner AJ Zawisza said.

After the story aired, one of Thompson’s relatives, embarrassed by Thompson’s bad behavior, gave Zawisza his money back .

“I hope Thompson does the right thing and repays all of his customers,” Zawisza said.

That didn’t happen, according to the indictment. One elderly Jackson County woman is out $11,000, another lost $4,000 and a third person reported being taken for $2,500. Those were just three of eight victims that the attorney general’s office listed in court filings.

Defrauding the elderly is a felony in Missouri.

A former customer told Problem Solvers that Thompson was a smooth talker who, if he had been honest, could have a successful career in sales.

After Missouri issued a warrant for Thompson, he was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas. Thompson is now fighting extradition from his jail cell.

A judge has ordered Thompson to have no contact with his victims.

