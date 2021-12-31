Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Monday morning, with trade razor thin on the first trading day of 2022 for some markets. South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.37% by 9:58 PM ET (2:58 AM GMT). Data released earlier in the day showed that the Nikkei manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for December was 51.9, higher than the previous month’s 50.9.
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Major U.S. stock indexes end lower Friday, as risk appetite waned on New Year's Eve, but the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all close out the month, quarter and year with gains despite the pandemic.
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Equities around the globe traded little changed on Thursday as oil prices fell and the U.S. dollar dipped against most major currencies although it has had its best year since 2015 with a 6.7% rise . With several markets in Asia and Europe closed on...
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Tuesday, as optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns over the potential impact of the omicron variant of coronavirus.
BENGALURU (Dec 24): Most Asian currencies inched higher on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the Omicron coronavirus variant won't damage the global economy too much, with the Indonesian rupiah pulling back from a near two-month high to trade almost flat. Equity markets in the region were largely mixed in thin...
Gold is set to end 2021 the same way it spent much of the year: little movement and tottering along somewhere in the vicinity of $1,800 an ounce. This represents a sharp contrast to 2020, when the economic turbulence of the covid-19 pandemic drove the metal’s price to record levels as investors sought safe haven for their money.
Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
