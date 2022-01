Happy New Year everyone and I wish you a happy 2022. 2021 was not my favorite year but by the time you read this, it will be history and time to focus on the present and future. And while I know that when it pertains to Syracuse football, many will look at the 2021 season and be skeptical and I get it, BUT I am looking at 2022 filled with optimism and excitement.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO