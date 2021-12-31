Several Restaurants Make Tough Call To Close Amid Latest COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines. The Chicago Restaurant Coalition hand-delivered a formal request to Mayor Lightfoot’s office Monday, asking for a little more time to change their operations so they can afford to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards. The reason, they say, is that this is all going to make a real impact...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO