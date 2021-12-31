Several Restaurants Make Tough Call To Close Amid Latest COVID-19 Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – With new COVID-19 variants emerging and new mandates ahead, restaurant owners in Massachusetts are shifting gears just to survive.
“Right now, with Omicron we’re a bit nervous just because it spreads a bit faster,” said Christiana Kapsaski.
She is nervous about the spread and all the uncertainties COVID-19 brings to the restaurant industry.
Kapsaskis has owned Taso’s European Café in Norwood for 14 years and decided Monday to close down their dining room once again to protect her staff. “Right now, we strictly are takeout. There’s no indoor dining at all,” Kapsaskis told WBZ-TV. “I’m scared of bringing...
