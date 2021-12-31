ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Several Restaurants Make Tough Call To Close Amid Latest COVID-19 Surge

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois set a COVID-19 record Thursday, with more than 30,000 new...

chicago.cbslocal.com

WCIA

Restaurant that opened in 1967 closes its doors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant in Urbana has shut its doors, at least for now. The Red Herring has been around since 1967. It’s on U of I’s campus, near the corner of Oregon and Matthews. The vegetarian restaurant posted on Facebook saying financial losses from the pandemic will force them to stay closed […]
URBANA, IL
erienewsnow.com

Longtime restaurant closing doors due to lack of workers

WAVERLY, NE (Lincoln Journal Star) -- For the greater part of the 46 years Jim Wilkinson has owned and operated HoneyCreek Dining in Waverly, his stack of applications was typically well-stocked with 20 or so prospective cooks and servers. That stack has thinned with restaurants struggling to staff their kitchens,...
WAVERLY, NE
Daily Voice

Popular Walmart Store Closed Due To COVID

A popular Walmart location in North Jersey has temporarily closed its doors to the public amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant, NJ Advance Media reports. The Linden store on West Edgar Road was closed on Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won’t Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines. The Chicago Restaurant Coalition hand-delivered a formal request to Mayor Lightfoot’s office Monday, asking for a little more time to change their operations so they can afford to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards. The reason, they say, is that this is all going to make a real impact...
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantbusinessonline.com

A Chicago bakery mandated boosters, then came the threats

With a new COVID surge barreling down on Chicago, bakery-cafe owner Dave Miller consulted with his staff and performed some business calculus:. Either lose sales because of having to shut down when workers get infected or lose business by turning away diners opposed to vaccination. The answer to the math...
CHICAGO, IL
fox9.com

LIST: Twin Cities restaurants temporarily closing due to COVID-19 surges

(FOX 9) - Some restaurants in the Twin Cities metro area have announced temporary closures due to rising COVID-19 cases and staff shortages. Here's the growing list:. Bar la Grassa, located on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis, is closed until Tuesday, January 4. The Italian restaurant says it made the difficult decision due to "rising COVID cases and overall staffing shortages."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox32chicago.com

Urgent care facility in Flossmoor temporarily closes amid COVID-19 surge

FLOSSMOOR - The current surge in COVID-19 cases has caused a south suburban urgent care center to close temporarily. The University of Chicago Ingalls Center in Flossmoor has just closed Wednesday morning. A message to staff said it was because of "unprecedented demand" caused by the coronavirus that is requiring...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
WKYC

Closed, take-out only, proof of vaccine required; What Northeast Ohio restaurants are doing as COVID-19 cases surge

CLEVELAND — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Northeast Ohio, the state, and across the country, many local businesses are quickly reacting to rising case numbers. Once again, the restaurant industry is being impacted heavily and your options for going out to dinner locally are getting slim. Many restaurants are temporarily closing their doors, while others are just offering take-out.
CLEVELAND, OH
WGN News

Chicago and Cook County restaurants prepare for vaccine mandate

Restaurant and tavern owners in Chicago and Cook County are preparing for Monday’s mandate to check patrons’ proof of Covid vaccination. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and also in entertainment venues and in fitness facilities. The order will go into […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta restaurants close as COVID-19 cases among staff surge

ATLANTA - More than a dozen metro Atlanta restaurants have shut down temporarily due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The state has reported more than 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Thursday. The closures came during the busiest season for local restaurants. Ticonderoga Club is...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Boston

Restaurants Make Changes As COVID Cases Surge In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – With new COVID-19 variants emerging and new mandates ahead, restaurant owners in Massachusetts are shifting gears just to survive. “Right now, with Omicron we’re a bit nervous just because it spreads a bit faster,” said Christiana Kapsaski. She is nervous about the spread and all the uncertainties COVID-19 brings to the restaurant industry. Kapsaskis has owned Taso’s European Café in Norwood for 14 years and decided Monday to close down their dining room once again to protect her staff. “Right now, we strictly are takeout. There’s no indoor dining at all,” Kapsaskis told WBZ-TV. “I’m scared of bringing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Chicago

Restaurant In Chatham Neighborhood Offering COVID-19 Vaccinations

CHICAGO (CBS) – People looking to get their COVID shot can get it Thursday at a vaccination clinic in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. It will run through 1 p.m. this afternoon at Josephine’s Restaurant on East 79th Street. It’s a community response to the rise in COVID cases. The Illinois Department of Health says only 49% of people in the 60619 zip code are fully vaccinated. 56% have had only one dose of vaccine.
CHICAGO, IL

