ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama sees highest one-day positive COVID-19 tests, demand for testing

By Jen Cardone
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YphQM_0dZcxPkT00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Alabama is reporting its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic at 8,256 in the last 24 hours.

Alabama emergency departments seeing record number of patients as COVID-19 cases surge

This surge in positive cases is causing an increased demand for testing at places like Cahaba Medical Care. This week they had to bring back a curbside testing unit. On Wednesday, Cahaba officials said they tested 60 people before 10 a.m. with a line well beyond that.

The health department is reporting a positivity rate of 31.4 percent with every county at high risk. Medical professionals say all numbers are going the wrong way.

“I think it’s kind of that perfect storm of availability and transmission and all of the things you don’t want when you’ve got a virus circulating,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield from the health department said.

Stubblefield said a combination of a very infectious variant, being around people for the holidays and only half of Alabamians being immunized makes this happen.

“We’ve been very busy,” JohnQueta Bailey-Archie said. “There’s a lot of people getting tested because they have probably been around someone that has tested positive or the fear of I may be positive.”

Bailey-Archie said they’ve done 200 COVID tests since Christmas.

“We are delighted that we are able to bring this service to the community for persons that need to get tested and also if they still want to get vaccinated,” Bailey-Archie said.

Stubblefield is hopeful for a healthier 2022.

“The thing we’re looking forward to and anxiously awaiting is when we start seeing the down slope,” he said. “Will it be quickly or will it be a while? We just don’t know.”

Stubblefield said the health department is providing any information it can about Omicron and keeping the community safe, but he said the state health department can only make recommendations on the medical side. Asking for changes in capacity sizes he said have to come from executive leadership.

CBS 42 sent a request to the governor’s office to see if any changes may be put in place to lessen the spread and has not heard back.

Cahaba Medical Care offers testing and vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. without an appointment with a lunch break from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

As COVID cases rise, Alabamians exercise caution to enjoy NYE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With COVID-19 cases surging in Alabama, many health experts believe it isn’t wise to go to large New Year’s Eve parties. “You will undoubtedly come into contact with someone who has it, who may not even know it. And it is very, very contagious. Maybe more so from other variants we’ve […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

JCDH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout January in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Throughout January, the Jefferson County Department of Health will host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The clinics will be held Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Central Health Center, located at 1400 6th Avenue South in Birmingham. Those 5 years old and older are eligible for a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
CBS 42

Issues to watch in the 2022 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Jan. 11 for the 2022 legislative session. Here are some issues to watch as the session begins. PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS Lawmakers face decisions on how to spend over $1.5 billion in state relief funds from the American Rescue Plan. Congress allocated $2.12 billion for Alabama through the […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama emergency management agencies prepare for winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect throughout parts of Central Alabama Sunday evening as rain begins to transition into snowfall. The Jefferson County EMA is encouraging morning commuters to take their time on the roadways as there could be slick spots. “We’re going to have a two-to-four-hour period of very […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Wiat#Cahaba Medical Care#Alabamians#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS 42

CBS 42

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy