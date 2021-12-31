ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellvue, CO

Dear, Bellvue…Prepare for Snow!

By Jonson Kuhn
 3 days ago
Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bellvue, CO. Friday 12/31. Late snow showers are expected on Thursday 12/30. Then during the day on Friday 12/31, we’re watching for a potential Winter...

Canyon Lakes Ranger District Plans for 2022 Winter Pile Burning

Firefighters from the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest plan to take advantage of winter snow conditions over the coming months to burn slash piles created from multiple fuels reduction and hazardous tree removal projects. Burning could begin as early as January 3 and continue through the winter if enough snow falls in the mountains.
DRAKE, CO
Warm Winter Persists as Second ‘La Nina’ Year is Predicted

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…with the exception of snow, of course. I know, I know, we’ve seen a little snow so far, some parts of the state more than others, but it’s been minimal at best and it’s certainly not as though we didn’t see it coming. These warming conditions are becoming so persistent that experts can actually predict it months in advance, they just can’t, unfortunately, do much about it in the way of preventing it from happening.
ENVIRONMENT
High Winds and Snow Come to Northern Colorado

The sunrise was beautiful today with calm conditions in Bellvue. Just after sunrise, however, the wind began — with gusts exceeding 50 miles-per-hour recorded at the Laramie Regional Airport, and gusts around 30 miles-per-hour recorded at the Fort Collins Regional Airport. Conditions throughout Northern Colorado quickly changed bringing wind...
COLORADO STATE
Loveland’s Snow Season is Upon Us

Being Prepared and Knowing What to Expect Help Everyone Weather a Storm a Little Better. After a record-breaking hot summer, it’s hard to imagine, but the snow season is here. Residents need to be aware of the City’s snow plan, so they are prepared. Before a storm arrives, the City’s Public Works Department will place de-icer on the roadways. Once more than an inch of snow has accumulated, plows are dispatched.
LOVELAND, CO
Safe Hanging of Holiday Lights

It’s finally time to say goodbye to fall and welcome winter here on the Front Range. As the days get colder and shorter, we’re all looking for ways to add a little light back into our lives. ‘Tis the season for decorating for the holidays with bright lights and yard ornaments. While it may be tempting to outdo your neighbors, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to keeping yourself safe and your landscape healthy.
GARDENING
