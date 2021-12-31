Dear, Bellvue…Prepare for Snow!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…with the exception of snow, of course. I know, I know, we’ve seen a little snow so far, some parts of the state more than others, but it’s been minimal at best and it’s certainly not as though we didn’t see it coming. These warming conditions are becoming so persistent that experts can actually predict it months in advance, they just can’t, unfortunately, do much about it in the way of preventing it from happening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO