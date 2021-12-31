ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Military family seeking treatment crashes Tesla into barrier at Naval Medical Center

By City News Service
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A military family seeking medical treatment for their son crashed their car into a security barrier at the entrance to Naval Medical Center San Diego Thursday.

The incident was first reported just before 5 p.m. at the entrance gate on Bob Wilson Drive, said Krishna Jackson, the Naval Base San Diego public affairs officer.

The Tesla drove through the gate but the driver didn’t stop to check in. Security then erected a barrier, which the Tesla crashed into.

It was unclear if the occupants were injured.

“I’d imagine they’re pretty shook up,” Jackson said.

Jackson couldn’t disclose the boy’s medical situation, but said he received treatment at the hospital.

Military authorities are investigating the incident, Jackson said.

Comments / 10

Hertz Donut
2d ago

No sympathy. Those guards are there to protect the base. No one cares how special you think you are. Take TEN SECONDS to stop your car, show your ID and tell the guard you have an emergency. But now, because you're special, your car is wrecked.... good job

Reply(1)
13
Michael H Matheny
2d ago

When something like happens why do they not say a Chevy a Ford or Subaru, or a Toyota ? It's a Tesla...Could it be the media's hatred for Elon Musk?

Reply(2)
6
Jaming SD
2d ago

those barriers are there for a reason.... you don't show id thats what happnes....

Reply
5
