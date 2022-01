When there are 93 combined points and an extra period of play in a bowl game, you know there will be plenty to talk about once that game is over. That’s the exact case when it comes to the Tennessee-Purdue edition of the Music City Bowl. Both offenses consistently made big plays all night, especially during a fourth quarter that saw a combined 29 points scored over the last six minutes of the quarter.

