SUNDAY: A Weather Alert Day is in effect to end the weekend for dangerous cold conditions today. Snow flurries will be possible before sunrise with low temperatures falling into the single digits. Wind chills will plummet to the negative teens so stay indoors as much as possible today. Frostbite can set in in as little as 30 minutes with these wind chills. Highs reach the upper teens but it'll still feel near zero degrees throughout the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO