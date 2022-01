GREENSBORO, N.C. — Doctors across the nation are seeing a rise in pediatric COVID cases. Cone Health said they noticed an uptick in numbers, but it's not a huge spike. "We are seeing a few more patients compared to prior weeks, but it's hard to know what that means or if it's something to worry about yet," Dr. Suresh Naggapan, medical director for the children's unit at Moses Cone Hospital, said.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO