ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

CASH 3 draw winning numbers for December 30th, 2021

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CASH 3 draw winning numbers for...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

How to up your chances of winning the lottery

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $441 million, lottery hopefuls are likely wondering how they can improve their odds of winning. Playing a single ticket in a 6-number, 49-ball lottery drawing offers a 1 in 13,983,816 chance of winning. Casino Guru Founder and CEO Jan Kovac confirmed to FOX Business that chances of winning a lottery are extremely low, but it’s not an impossibility.
LOTTERY
wxxv25.com

Man hits $250,000 jackpot at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi

A Gulf Coast man got an early Christmas present when he hit a $250,000 jackpot last Wednesday, December 23rd. The man, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $100 bet on a top dollar slot machine at the Golden Nugget Casino when he hit a non-progressive jackpot. A non-progressive jackpot...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Powerball jackpot grows to $441 million; Mega MIllions reaches $221 million

The coming New Year has not slowed the roll for the Powerball® or Mega Millions® jackpots as they continue to gain momentum. The jackpot for the tonight’s Powerball drawing is up to $441 million; while the jackpot for the Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $221 million. The jackpot for the Thursday, Dec. 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing is up to an estimated $55,000.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
CBS Boston

Powerball Jackpot Spikes To $522M After No Saturday Winner Drawn

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb after no one matched all of the numbers from Saturday night’s drawing. The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the first of the new year, was $500 million. But after no one took home the jackpot, it grew to $522 million with a cash option of $371 million heading into Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers for Saturday were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50 with the Powerball 7. Three people did win $1 million prizes, and one person won $2 million. None of those winners were in New England. There have now been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a winning ticket. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
LOTTERY
wxxv25.com

Georgia slot player takes 7 minutes to hit big at Beau Rivage

Christmas definitely came big and came early for one lucky guest at Beau Rivage Casino Resort. The player, who declined to be identified, hit a Progressive Wheel of Fortune jackpot on a 25 cent machine for a cool $642,012.23. The patron from Georgia sat down at 10:40:24 and the jackpot...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy