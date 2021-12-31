ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Iron ore futures end 2021 with 12% drop amid China climate efforts

By Min Zhang, Enrico Dela Cruz
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BEIJING/MANILA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's benchmark iron ore futures logged their first annual decline in three, with a roller coaster year that saw prices hit record highs before nearly halving amid Beijing's strict output curbs to meet climate change goals.

The most actively traded iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for May delivery ended 0.9% higher at 680 yuan ($106.71) per tonne on Friday, after dropping 12% in 2021.

After nearly quadrupling in 2019 and more than tripling in 2020, prices for the key ingredient climbed to a record 1,239 yuan a tonne on May 12, fuelled by robust steelmaking demand.

That concerned authorities as China relies on imports for more than 80% of its iron ore, mainly from Australia and Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B88sB_0dZcv4Bb00
China's iron ore futures prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange surged to an all-time high in May but fell in the second half of the year, sending its annual prices to a 12% decline.

To boost its iron ore pricing power, China has amended trading rules at exchanges, encouraged inputs of more steel scrap, ramped up domestic production and explored overseas assets.

But prices only started to fall in the second half of the year when the government ordered that output at steel plants be slashed to reduce carbon emissions and other pollutants from the ferrous sector.

China's iron ore imports fell 9.6% over June to November from the same period a year earlier. The product prices on the Dalian bourse dived 42% during those months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OR5SY_0dZcv4Bb00
China's iron ore futures logged the first annual decline in three years in 2021.

OTHER RAW MATERIALS

Dalian coking coal and coke futures reported double-digit annual growth this year, despite slumping from records earlier this year.

Apart from easing downstream demand, prices of the raw materials were also pressured by a widespread power crunch in September to October and government interventions to alleviate the issue. read more

Meanwhile, the continuing restriction of coal imports from Australia and the unstable pandemic situation in Mongolia have left the supply-side of metallurgical coal unstable.

Coking coal futures rose 1.6% to 2,229 yuan a tonne at Friday's close, sending their annual gain to more than 60%.

Coke prices stood at 2,934 yuan per tonne at close and logged an about 23% jump in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODF9Q_0dZcv4Bb00
Dalian coking coal and coke futures prices gained in 2021 while iron ore futures logged a 12% drop.

STEEL PRICES STALL

China vowed to keep its 2021 crude steel output below the record 1.065 billion tonnes it made last year, which was seen as impossible by the sector amid a construction boom and manufacturing mania. That helped shore up steel prices throughout the first three quarters of 2021.

However, an unexpected debt crisis at property firms in the last quarter spilled over into the ferrous sector, raising concerns about future demand if China tries to wean itself off construction stimulus. read more

Futures for steel rebar, used in the construction sector, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.1% to 4,315 yuan a tonne on Friday, but advanced 4.8% this year.

Hot rolled coils , used in cars and home appliances, ended at 4,411 yuan per tonne. They gained 7% in 2021.

Shanghai stainless steel futures inched 0.4% higher to 17,125 yuan a tonne at market close, and soared over 50% this year, underpinned by raw material nickel prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLinS_0dZcv4Bb00
Shanghai steel futures prices gained for 2021 amid robust demand and output controls.

Chinese financial markets will be closed on Jan.3 for the New Year holiday. Markets will resume trade on Jan.4.

($1 = 6.3727 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
staradvertiser.com

China accuses Walmart of ‘stupidity’ over missing Xinjiang goods in stores

China issued a stern warning to Walmart Inc. following allegations that the company’s warehouse stores in the country stopped selling items from Xinjiang, ramping up pressure on the retail giant amid rising tensions with the U.S. over the western province. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Chinese Communist...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Macau watchdogs will double down on digital yuan

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China will gamble on the digital yuan. As Macau’s casino owners prepare to bid for new licenses in the city for the first time in two decades, regulators will be sure to use the opportunity to squeeze more out of them in 2022. Expect them to force operators in the offshore gaming hub to become test beds for the digital yuan.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Steel#Yuan#Iron Ore
Reuters

S.Korea stocks begin 2022 higher on solid exports data

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares started 2022 trading on a strong note on Monday, buoyed by solid exports data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 7.43...
STOCKS
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
International Business Times

Troubled Evergrande Suspends Share Trading Again

Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares with no reason stated. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, the firm has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on China's bloated property sector. "Trading in the...
STOCKS
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

China warns Walmart over alleged removal of Xinjiang-sourced products from stores

China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused Walmart of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after reports that its membership-based chain Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. The Chinese government has been under scrutiny for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in Xinjiang. Other companies, including H&M and Intel, have...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
The Independent

Chinese factory activity edges higher in December

Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened, a survey showed Friday.The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.Chinese manufacturing has been hampered by shortages of some components including semiconductors and disruptions in shipping. Some areas ordered factories to shut down temporarily starting in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.A measure of new orders improved to 49.7 from November’s 49.4, according to the China Federation of...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WEKU

Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic. The 15-member Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, includes China, Japan,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Hong Kong ban on ivory sales comes into force

A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy