Toronto, OH

High School Roundup | Marlington wins at Toronto tournament

By Staff report
 3 days ago

TORONTO — Marlington gained its second win in as many days, defeating Shenandoah 54-36 at the Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase at Toronto High School.

Connor Evanich scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Marlington (7-1), which beat Indian Valley 65-42 at the Showcase on Wednesday. Evanich combined for 40 points in the two wins. Tommy Skelding totaled nine points and 10 rebounds on Thursday, while Drew Denham added seven assists for the Dukes.

Canton South 50, Minerva 43

MINERVA — Cam Haut scored 13 points and Tyler Karovic added 11 as the Wildcats won on the road in EBC play.

South (6-3, 2-1), which snapped a three-game slide, built a 40-28 lead after three quarters.

Connor Shingleton led Minerva (2-5, 1-3) with 15 points. Brandon Davis scored 13.

Heartland Christian 55, St. Thomas Aquinas 53

Deshaun Leishman scored 15 points and Moses O’Neal added 13 as the Knights suffered a close loss Thursday night. Jonathan Bertovich led Heartland with 19 points.

Girls

St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Southington Chalker 31

SOUTHINGTON — Jo Smith registered a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Knights earned a road win.

Avery Bussey added 14 points and Paris Everett 12 for Aquinas (4-6). Leading 37-23 after three quarters, the Knights outscored Chalker 20-8 in the fourth quarter to win going away.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: High School Roundup | Marlington wins at Toronto tournament

