Kakao TV’s “Shadow Beauty” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming series finale!. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Shadow Beauty” tells the story of high school student Goo Ae Jin (played by Shim Dal Gi), who is a bullied loner at school. However, she leads a double life online as a popular influencer named “Genie” who is renowned for her flawless looks (played by fromis_9‘s Lee Nagyung). Golden Child‘s Bomin stars in the drama as class president Kim Ho In, who is in the same class as Goo Ae Jin, while PENTAGON’s Hongseok plays idol Lee Jin Sung, who was her only friend at school back when he was a trainee.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO